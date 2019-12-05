Hyderabad woman techie found hanging within 10 days of love marriage

india

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 00:26 IST

A 25-year old software engineer was found dead in suspicious circumstances at her Hyderabad house merely nine days after marriage to her boyfriend, said the police.

The body of Dasari Poornima, employed with a multinational company, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her bedroom at her residence in Rama Rao Nagar on Tuesday morning.

Her husband Karthik claimed to have seen the body first and informed her parents. Poornima’s parents first rushed to the house and later lodged a complaint with Sanathnagar police alleging Karthik might have had a hand in her death.

Sanathnagar police inspector K Chandra Sekhar Reddy said there were wounds on Poornima’s head and neck that needed to be examined.

“We have registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances. We are investigating the complaint given by her parents. We are questioning Karthik in this regard,” Reddy said.

The Inspector said a suicide note, purported to have been written by Poornima, was recovered from her body.

Poornima’s body was sent to the Gandhi Hospital for post mortem following which the actual cause of death is likely to be revealed, said Reddy.

Poornima was in love with Karthik, also a software engineer, and married him on November 25 against her parents’ wishes with the help of the police