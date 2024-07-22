‘I am confused…’: What led to Jaya Bachchan's outburst on Jagdeep Dhankhar in Rajya Sabha

Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan expressed confusion and disappointment at the allegedly “partial behaviour” of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar towards Bharatiya Janata Party MPs. Veteran actress and Rajya Sabha MP, Jaya Bachchan alleged partiality displayed by the Rajya Sabha chair Jagdeep Dhankar during question hour.

Jaya Bachchan's comments caused a commotion in the Upper House of Parliament, leading her to ask Dhankhar why he was not censoring the MPs from the ruling party, the way he did for the Opposition.

During the question hour in the first session of the Monsoon Session, BJP MP from Gujarat Kesridevsinh Jhala asked Jal Shakti minister CR Patil about the schemes available in the state for access to water.

In response, the minister then stated that drinking water and water for agricultural purposes was reaching every village in Gujarat.

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring water would reach all parts of Gujarat during his stint as chief minister, stating that even the soldiers in the dry Kutch region got clean drinking water because of Modi.

Jaya Bachchan also sought to ask a supplementary question but commented that she was extremely confused by the exchange between two BJP leaders in Gujarat.

“They are both from Gujarat and from the same party, why is he asking this question? The minister didn't even answer the question properly. I expected clarification from the minister but I'm confused,"the actor-turned politician said.

The unexpected outburst caused Dhankhar to laugh at first and stated, “Ma'am you can never be confused.”

She fired back saying, “I am confused. It doesn't make sense for MP Jhala to ask about an issue and for the minister to say the Prime Minister did this and that. Then why did they ask any question at all? I want to know.”

The comment caused a small commotion in the House, while Dhankhar attempted to calm the situation down and move onto a Jaya Bachchan's supplementary question directed.

The SP MP accused the Chairman of being partial towards the ruling-coalition, while the opposition parties were censored.

“I am surprised and confused that instead of the minister, other members of parliament are questioning me while you are here as chair. You don't criticise them, but if anyone from our side gets up, you do. This is not fair," she said.

She added, “I don't expect this from you, sir”, catching the Chair off guard. He clarified his position stating that he was being fair to everyone.

“I think you find it noticeable when I tell people on the Opposition to be quiet and don't see it when I say it to the other side,” Dhankhar said.

The fiery volley continued with Bachchan stating, “It is noticeable because you correct us more, you don't correct them so it's not noticeable. It's as simple as that.”

The saga ended with the SP MP asking a supplementary question to the Jal Shakti minister.