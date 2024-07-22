Why Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected notices discussing Kanwar Yatra order on displaying names of eatery owners

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday, July 22, dismissed notices seeking discussion on the Uttar Pradesh government's directive asking shops along the Kanwar Yatra route to display names of owners and staff. Vice-President and Chairman, Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar dismissed notices filed against the order of the UP government to make eatery owners display their names outside. (Sansad TV)(HT_PRINT)

In the first Monsoon Session of Parliament, seven Opposition members raised the issue of the controversial order by the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government on eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route across the state.

The notices were filed under rule 267 of Parliamentary procedure, which asks to temporarily suspend other matters of discussion to prioritise the one mentioned in the notice for urgent and immediate debate.

However, Vice President Dhankhar found the notices to be non-compliant and dismissed them. The issue remains unresolved in Parliament and the Rajya Sabha chair moved onto others issued tabled by the MPs, such as digital fraud brought up by MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.

To raise matters under rule 267, the chair has to be informed in advance through a physical application by 9 am or through a digital notice procedure.

Dhankhar asked the members in Parliament to start using the digital procedure and to only consider the physical filing system in a matter of emergencies.

This also drew a protest from MPs in the Upper House who claimed that both methods are valid under rules of Parliament and that not all members are equipped to use technology.

Dhankhar replied that it was the chair's prerogative to give directives which will benefit the smooth functioning of the House and members should try and abide by it. He also stated that a detailed directive for the same will be issued and members can raise issues if required when it does.

“I cannot accept these notices for consideration and this is a long- standing traditions,” he said.