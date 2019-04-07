‘I am the son of a lion’, Tejashwi tweets as he rails against BJP

Infuriated at not be allowed to meet his father Lalu Prasad who is in a hospital in Ranchi, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took to Twitter to bait the BJP, calling its supporters cowards.

“I am a son of lion. I am the son of Bihar. I am not going to get scared by your antics. Why are you taking cover like cowards... come let’s have a straight fight if you have drunk your mother’s milk,” Tejashwi tweeted in Bollywood style.

In an earlier tweet Sunday morning, he said: “I have been waiting since yesterday evening at the Ranchi hospital to meet my father, but the autocratic BJP government is not allowing a son to meet his father.”

“A conspiracy is being hatched against Lalu ji. He is in jail and undergoing treatment in a hospital under security but his room is being raided every day,” PTI quoted him as saying in Patna.

Lalu Prasad who was convicted in a multi-crore rupee fodder scam, is undergoing treatment at Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences for a heart ailment.

Tejashwi, who is spearheading the RJD’s poll campaign in his father’s absence has had to contend with his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav’s tantrums over fielding candidates in Sheohar and Jehanabad Lok Sabha seats.

