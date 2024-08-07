‘I fear that India will…’: Ramdev as Hindu temples vandalised in Bangladesh

Yoga guru Ramdev said India must stand in solidarity of Hindu minorities in neighbouring Bangladesh and take measures to protect them, news agency ANI reported. He condemned reports of targeted attacks on houses, temples and other business establishments run by the country's Hindu population. Baba Ramdev(Reuters file photo)

Ramdev termed these ‘well-planned’ attacks by fundamentalist forces as “shameful and dangerous” and called India to do all it can to protect them. "I fear that India will need to remain vigilant so that the honour and dignity of the mothers, sisters and daughters of our Hindu brothers are not at stake. The entire country will have to stand with its minority Hindu brothers with full strength," the yoga guru told ANI.

Pointing to India's role in 1971 Bangladesh Liberation war, Ramdev said, "We helped create Bangladesh; if we can create Bangladesh, we must show our strength in protecting Hindus living there."

The co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved said some individuals in India were trying to incite unrest by raking up issues over caste, religion, and reservation. Such attempts he said are “threatening the nation's unity and integrity. We must counter these efforts with strength,” he added.

Reports suggest extremist forces in Bangladesh targeting the Hindu minority by taking advantage of the emerging political situation. The country's Army is under the process of forming an interim government after former Prime minister Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign and flee the country after anti-quota protests, that turned violent, demanded her resignation.

Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (BHBCUC) has said around 200-300 Hindu homes and businesses have been vandalised since Hasina fled to India on Monday. Around 15-20 temples have been attacked and 40 people injured, the group told news agency Reuters.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar had expressed similar concerns on the safety of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh while making a statement on the developments there.

Pointing out to such attacks, West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has justified the need for recently implemented Citizenship amendment act, that grants citizenship to persecuted religious minorities from India's neighbouring countries.

(With ANI inputs)