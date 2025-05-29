Shashi Tharoor breaks silence, hits back at ‘zealots’ amid Congress criticism: ‘I have better things to do’

Shashi Tharoor of the Congress on Thursday hit back at criticism from within his party, notably from Udit Raj, over his reported statement in Panama that India breached the Line of Control (LoC) for the first time during the 2016 surgical strike on a terror base. All-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor speaks to the media. (ANI Photo)( )

Taking to X, Shashi Tharoor clarified he was referring only to retaliatory strikes after recent terror attacks, not previous wars.

“Critics are welcome to distort my words, but I genuinely have better things to do,” he wrote, citing his tight schedule.

Udit Raj has been slamming Shashi Tharoor for allegedly undermining Congress’ legacy and suggested he be made the “super spokesperson of the BJP.”

Tharoor is leading a multi-party delegation post-Operation Sindoor.

“After a long and successful day in Panama, i have to wind up at midnightvhere with departure for Bogota, Colombia in six hours, so I don’t really have time for this — but anyway: For those zealots fulminating about my supposed ignorance of Indian valour across the LoC: in the past: 1. I was clearly and explicitly speaking only about reprisals for terrorist attacks and not about previous wars; & 2. My remarks were preceded by a reference to the several attacks that have taken place in recent years alone, during which previous Indian responses were both restrained and constrained by our responsible respect for the LoC and the IB,” Shashi Tharoor wrote in an apparent swipe at the Congress.

What did Shashi Tharoor say on surgical strikes?

Tharoor, who is leading a multi-party delegation to five countries, while speaking in Panama, reportedly said that when "for the first time" India breached the LoC between India and Pakistan to conduct a surgical strike on a terror base that was something we had not done before.

Udit Raj's 'super spokesperson of BJP' dig

Tagging Tharoor's remarks, Udit Raj said, "My dear Shashi Tharoor, Alas! I could prevail upon PM Modi to declare you as super spokesperson of BJP, even declaring (you) as foreign minister before landing in India. How could you denigrate the golden history of Congress by saying that before PM Modi , India never crossed LoC and International border."

"In 1965 Indian Army entered Pakistan at multiple points, which completely surprised the Pakistanis in the Lahore sector. In 1971, India tore Pakistan in two pieces and during UPA government several surgical strikes were unleashed but drum beating was not done to encash (it) politically," he said.

Udit Raj, chairman of the Unorganised Workers and Employees Congress Other Than Professionals, asked how you could be so dishonest to the party that gave you so much.

Pawan Khera reposts Udit Raj's comments

Raj's post on X was also reposted by Congress's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera.

Later, speaking with the media, Raj hit out at Tharoor for his remarks, saying "What was 1971? Under Manmohan Singh, many surgical strikes took place. Modi ji is making a mistake, he should make Tharoor super spokesperson of the BJP."

The BJP would not find anyone better than him to argue for them, he said.

Tharoor has gone there to expose Pakistan but is busy lauding the prime minister, Raj said.

Taking a swipe at Tharoor, Khera posted a picture which shows officers of the 4 Sikh Regiment posing outside a captured Pakistani police station in Burki, Lahore district.

"This image is from the Battle of Burki (also known as the Battle of Lahore, 1965), a significant engagement during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965, fought between Indian infantry units and Pakistani armoured forces," Khera said.

"Burki is a village located southeast of Lahore, near the India-Pakistan border, approximately 11 km from Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport, connected to the city by a bridge over the Bambawali-Ravi-Bedian (BRB) Canal. CC @ShashiTharoor," Khera posted.

In another post, Khera put out media report which quoted former prime minister Manmohan Singh as saying that India carried out multiple surgical strikes under the UPA rule.

"Former PM Manmohan Singh : Many Surgical Strikes Conducted Under UPA…. CC @ShashiTharoor," Khera said in his post which was reposted by Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh.

Last month also, Raj had hit out at Tharoor for his reported "no country has 100-per cent foolproof intelligence" remarks, wondering that being a Congressman, how did he become the BJP's lawyer and was giving the ruling party a "clean chit" on the Pahalgam terror attack.

Tharoor had hit back at Raj, saying the latter is a former BJP MP and "is better qualified to understand who speaks for the BJP".

In a post on X, Raj had said, "According to you Congress should guarantee foolproof intelligence to BJP and nothing should be asked of the BJP."

"Shashi Tharoor said no country has 100 per cent foolproof intelligence? At the time of 26/11 Mumbai attack, Modi ji had said after reaching Mumbai from Gujarat that it is the failure of the central government. He also said that the problem is the Centre and not the border. How did the terrorists come when the intelligence, BSF, CRPF are with the Centre. Tharoor ji, ask from Modi ji," Raj had said.

Following the Pahalgam attack, Tharoor has been making comments on the India-Pakistan conflict that are at variance with the party's stand, which has been questioning the government over US President Donald Trump's claims of mediating a ceasefire between the two countries.

(With inputs from PTI)