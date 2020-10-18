‘I’m being framed,’ alleges main accused in Ballia shooting case

india

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 00:42 IST

The Ballia shooting case saw new developments on Saturday with the main accused Dheerendra Pratap Singh claiming in a video message that he has been framed. This comes while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Surendra Singh on Saturday visited Revati police station and demanded an FIR on an application moved by Dheerendra’s women relatives who, he alleged, sustained injuries in stone-pelting during the Thursday incident.

The women suffered injuries in stone-pelting in Durjanpur village after a dispute over allocation of two fair price shops in the village on Thursday led to a man, identified as Jaiprakash Pal, being shot dead in the presence of officials.

A senior police officer said the National Security Act (NSA) and the Gangsters Act would be invoked against the accused. Claiming to be an ex-serviceman, Dheerendra said he did not know whose bullet killed Jaiprakash Pal. He blamed officials for the incident, saying that they had ignored his plea for security.

46-year-old Jaiprakash Pal alias Gama was killed when Dheerendra Pratap Singh, BJP’s district unit president of ex-servicemen cell, opened fire at a meeting convened for the allocation of two fair price shops in Ballia district on Thursday.

Dheerendra said the police were not registering a case though his relatives also suffered injuries in the incident.

BJP MLA Surendra Singh, who represents Bairia assembly constituency, too accused the administration of taking one-sided action. He said the three women who suffered injuries in stone-pelting should also get justice.

Ballia superintendent of police Devendra Nath also reached the police station when the MLA was there. He, along with the women, later reached Ballia district hospital where the medical examination of the injured women was conducted. He was seen wiping his tears as the women in the group accompanying him wailed.

“It is natural to get emotional on seeing the pain of others,” the BJP MLA said.

Deputy inspector general (Azamgarh Range) Subhash Chandra Dubey said, “action will also be initiated under the National Security Act (NSA) and the Gangster Act against the accused (in the shooting).”

Meanwhile, separate delegations of the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party met with the family members of Jaiprakash Pal.