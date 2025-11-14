'I thank Election Commission': PM Modi cites Bihar to counter Rahul's ‘vote chori' charge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi devoted a significant chunk of his Bihar election victory speech on Friday evening to praising the Election Commission and taking jibes at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations of “vote chori”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and JP Nadda during the celebration of NDA's victory in the Bihar assembly election 2025, at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Friday, November 14, 2025.(Karma Bhutia/PTI Photo)

“It is a victory of democracy and those who believe in Indian democracy. The Election Commission was targeted by some people, but the huge voter turnout is an achievement for the EC,” he said.

He said the Congress has no positive outlookg. “Allegations like ‘vote chori’ were made as part of continued attacks on constitutional bodies," he said, not naming Rahul Gandhi.

He singled out the Congress as a “parjeevi” or parasite party, telling its allies to beware of the party “as it brings nothing to a partnership but wants others' votes”.

The Congress was reduced to a single-digit score in the Bihar assembly of 243, while the RJD managed to make it to the 30s, while the NDA was set to cross the 200-mark.

Modi said, “I express my gratitude to the Election Commission, all its officials, the security personnel for the record turnout and peaceful election process.” He noted that no repoll had to be ordered, “unlike years ago when repolls were routine”.

“The consistently high voter turnout over the past few years, the increased turnout by the deprived and the exploited, these are significant achievements for the Election Commission,” he said.

“This is the same Bihar that was once dominated by Maoist terror. Voting used to end at 3 pm in Red Terror-affected areas. But in this election, people in Bihar have voted without fear, with enthusiasm and excitement,” he added.

“You also know what used to happen in Bihar during the times of jungle raj,” he said referring to the Lalu Yadav or RJD regimes of two decades ago.

"Violence used to occur openly at polling stations. Ballot boxes were looted," he said, “Today, the same Bihar is seeing record voter turnout. It is voting peacefully. Everyone's vote has been recorded. Everyone has cast their vote as per their choice.”

According to data from the Election Commission, the NDA surpassed the majority mark and was now leading in 197 of the 243 seats in the Bihar assembly polls.

The NDA's performance in Bihar can be attributed to the strong show by major parties like BJP and JD(U) with comprehensive support from Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

It's worth noting that Bihar recorded a historic 67.13% voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outnumbering men (71.6% vs 62.8%).

PM Modi arrived at the BJP headquarters to a rousing welcome, and was felicitated by union minister and BJP president JP Nadda, defence minister Rajnath Singh, and home minister Amit Shah at the party headquarters.

PM Modi described the NDA's performance as the "victory of good governance, development, public welfare and social justice", and vowed to work with renewed vigour for the state's progress.

In a series of posts on X, the Prime Minister wrote, "My deepest gratitude to the family members of Bihar, who have blessed the NDA with a historic and unprecedented victory in the 2025 assembly elections. This resounding public mandate will empower us to serve the people and work with new resolve for Bihar."

PM Modi said the people of Bihar reposed faith in the NDA after witnessing its track record and vision for the state.

"The NDA has ensured all-round development of the state. The people have given us a massive majority after witnessing our track record and our vision to take the state to new heights. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ji and our NDA family colleagues Chirag Paswan ji, Jitan Ram Manjhi ji, and Upendra Kushwaha ji for this resounding victory," he posted.