I want to live a quiet life: Kashmiri student refuses to file formal affidavit in SC

india

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 11:33 IST

The law student who was allowed to visit Kashmir to check on his parents on the orders of the Supreme Court has refused to file a formal affidavit of his observations as was ordered by the top court.

In its August 28 order, the Supreme Court had allowed Communist leader Sitaram Yechury and law student Aleem Syed Mohammed to travel to the Valley, which has been under a security lockdown since August 5 when Article 370 was scrapped in the state, under police protection and asked the two to submit a report on their return.

The student told the court on Thursday that he won’t file a formal affidavit as whatever he mentions in it may have a bearing on his future. “I want to live a quiet and uneventful life,” the student said while handing over a copy of the affidavit to the judges, saying he was willing to file it in a sealed cover.

The top court had ordered allowing Kashmir visits of the Law student and the CPM leader while hearing a bunch of petitions – some against the scrapping of Article 370 in Kashmir, others against the arrest of leaders, restrictions on movement and ‘suspension of civil liberty’.

Yechury had filed a habeas corpus petition challenging the detention of Kashmiri politician and the party’s general secretary Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami.

Mohammed, a law graduate in Delhi’s Jamia Millia, had filed a plea seeking information about his family in Kashmir.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 11:33 IST