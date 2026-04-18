IAF chief AP Singh takes sortie in F-15EX Eagle during US visit

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh undertook a familiarisation flight in a F-15EX Eagle II fighter aircraft during his visit to Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, US. AP Singh takes a familiarisation flight in a Boeing F-15EX Eagle II fighter aircraft.

Singh flew the aircraft alongside US Air Force Major Matthew Benson, a pilot with the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron during his visit to the US last week, ANI reported.

F-15EX Eagle II is the upgraded version of the prized US fighter jet F15s, one of the primary American warplanes. The new F-15 Eagle is hailed as "one of the platforms essential to the collaborative defense of the Indo-Pacific".

The flight gave the IAF chief a close look at one of the most advanced fighters in the US inventory.

AP Singh's visit to US The sorties was part of the AP Singh's broader visit to Nellis Air Force Base, a key centre for advanced combat training and operational testing. Through the familiarisation flight, the Air Force chief got better understanding of the warplane's capabilities and its role in modern air warfare.

On April 10, US Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach also hosted Air Chief Marshal Singh at the Pentagon.

During the US visit, Singh held discussion with senior US Air Force officials, including Brigadier General David C Epperson, commander of the US Air Force Warfare Center.

The talks focused on collaboration between the two countries on modernisation and joint exercise. IT also focused on improving coordination in joint operations, sharing best practices, and enhancing mutual understanding of advanced technologies with a focus on collaboration in the Indo-Pacific.

All about F-15EX Eagle II The F-15EX Eagle II, an upgraded version of the aging F15 fleet, is an advanced multirole fighter developed by Boeing with a focus on a long legacy of air dominance.

The new F-15 can fly up to the speed of Mach 2.5 or 3,087 kilometres per hour, while cruising at an altitude of 50,000 feet.

It can be equipped with a payload of up to 29,500 pounds (13,381 kilograms) and capable of launching hypersonic weapons.

The upgraded jet also features digital fly-by-wire controls, an all-glass cockpit, advanced mission systems and open architecture software.

It was carry out combat missions in contested airspace and have a service life exceeding 20,000 hours.