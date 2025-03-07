IAF fighter jet crashes in Haryana's Panchkula, pilot ejects safely

An Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jet crashed in Haryana's Panchkula district during a routine training sortie on Friday. The aircraft had taken off from the Ambala airbase on a training sortie.(Screen grab from video captured by locals)

According to the IAF, the pilot encountered a system malfunction and manoeuvred the aircraft away from habitation before ejecting safely.

"The pilot manoeuvred the aircraft away from any habitation on the ground before ejecting safely. An inquiry has been ordered by the IAF, to ascertain the cause of the accident," the air force said.

An IAF spokesperson said that the pilot was taken to a hospital for a medical check-up.

According to ANI, the aircraft had taken off from the Ambala airbase on a training sortie.

Last month, a twin-seater Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft crashed near Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh while it was on a routine training sortie. Both pilots had ejected safely before the crash.

In November 2024, a MiG-29 fighter jet crashed into a field near Uttar Pradesh's Agra during a routine training sortie due to a technical glitch. The pilot ejected himself to safety at the time of the crash.

The plane had taken off from Adampur in Punjab and was on its way to Agra for an exercise when the incident happened.