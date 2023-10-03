IAF is constantly monitoring situation along LAC: Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Tuesday said that the Indian Air Force was pushing ahead with its plan to procure an additional 97 Light Combat Aircraft Tejas Mark 1A. The procurement will add to the existing contract for 83 of these advanced fighter planes, bringing the total number of LCA Mark 1A aircraft in its fleet to 180. Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari addresses a press conference ahead of the 91st Air Force Day celebrations on Oct. 8, in New Delhi.(PTI)

The IAF's decision to acquire additional LCA Mark 1A aircraft is part of its ongoing modernization efforts aimed at enhancing its operational capabilities and maintaining a decisive edge in the evolving regional scenario. The Air Chief Marshal said the IAF is set to retire its ageing MiG-21 fighter aircraft by 2025 and will be gradually replaced by the more modern and capable LCA Tejas.

"In another month or so, one MiG-21 squadron will be retired, with the last one following suit after that," Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari told a press conference ahead of the Air Force Day.

The Chief of Air Staff said that the IAF is constantly monitoring the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), especially in eastern Ladakh.

"We are constantly monitoring the situation across borders through intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR). Our operational plans are dynamic and change as per developing situations. In places where we cannot counter adversaries in terms of numbers, we will counter it through better tactics. We keep revising our ISR plans as per inputs through numbers," Chaudhari said.

He also emphasized the critical role of the Indian Air Force in addressing the challenges and opportunities presented by the evolving geopolitical landscape in the Indo-Pacific Region.

“Owing to the volatile and uncertain geopolitical landscape in our region, the need to have a strong and credible military has become imperative,” Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said.

He continued, "The Indo-Pacific Region is the new economic and strategic centre of gravity of the world and offers us both challenges and opportunities. Indian Air Force, with its inherent capability to see the farthest, reach the fastest, and hit the hardest, will be critical in mitigating these challenges and will remain a fulcrum in projecting India's might in the region."

