IAF para jump instructor dies due to injuries during demo drop in UP's Agra

The Indian Air Force (IAF) suffered another loss in a matter of days as a para jump instructor from the Akash Ganga Skydiving team died on Saturday after sustaining injuries during a demonstration drop in Uttar Pradesh's Agra. The instructor's parachute did deploy, but he sustained injuries in the drop.(Representational)

The Air Force released a statement expressing grief over the incident and extended condolences to the family of the deceased para instructor.

"A Para Jump Instructor from the IAF's Akash Ganga Skydiving Team succumbed to injuries sustained during a Demo Drop at Agra today. The IAF deeply mourns the loss and extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, standing firmly with them in this hour of grief," the IAF said in a post on X.

According to a report by NDTV, the instructor's parachute did deploy, but he sustained injuries in the drop. The warrant officer later succumbed to those injuries in a hospital. This comes just days after the Air Force lost a 28-year-old pilot in a Jaguar aircraft crash.

Death of IAF flight lieutenant Siddharth Yadav

IAF flight lieutenant, Siddharth Yadav, lost his life in a Jaguar jet crash during a night mission in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Wednesday. The twin-seater aircraft had another pilot with Yadav, who safely ejected during the crash.

The 28-year-old deceased pilot ensured that he steered the crashing aircraft away from densely populated areas before dying in the crash.

"An IAF Jaguar two-seater aircraft airborne from Jamnagar Airfield crashed during a night mission. The pilots faced a technical malfunction and initiated ejection, avoiding harm to the airfield and local population. Unfortunately, one pilot succumbed to his injuries, while the other is receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Jamnagar," the IAF had said in a statement on Thursday.

Expressing sorrow, the IAF stated that it deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family.