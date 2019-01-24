IAS officer Chandrakala skips ED’s summons in UP mining scam

Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Bhukya Chandrakala, 38, who has been accused of corruption in the illegal mining case in Uttar Pradesh, submitted documents to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday but skipped personal appearance, official sources said.

On January 15, the CBI had carried out searches at 14 locations across Delhi and UP in connection with its FIR against 11 people to probe the alleged illegal mining of minor minerals in UP’s Hamirpur district during 2012-16, when the Samajwadi Party was in power under Akhilesh Yadav.

Chandrakala, Samajwadi Party MLC Ramesh Mishra, Bahujan Samaj Party leader Sanjay Dixit and officers of mining department were among those named in the FIR. On January 18, the ED summoned Chandrakala for questioning. “But Chandrakala has not joined the probe yet,” an ED official told PTI.

Appearing on Chandrakala’s behalf, her lawyer Saiyad Ahmed Saud submitted the documents regarding her assets and mining lease allotted by her as the district magistrate of Hamirpur in 2012. Saud said Chandrakala would appear on the next date.

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 23:20 IST