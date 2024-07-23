IAS officer’s remark on disability quota sparks massive row

A social media post by senior IAS officer of Telangana cadre, Smita Sabharwal, questioning the provision of reservations for differently abled persons in the Civil Services, triggered a major row, with many demanding her apology and even resignation from the service. Smita’s comments stem from the controversy over the selection of Puja Khedkar, the trainee IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre, who allegedly availed of concessions for physical disability and OBC candidacy. (Smita Sabharwal - X)

On Monday, Smita posted on X: “With all due respect to the Differently Abled. Does an Airline hire a pilot with disability? Or would you trust a surgeon with a disability. The nature of the #AIS (IAS/IPS/IFoS) is field-work, long taxing hours, listening first hand to people’s grievances-which requires physical fitness. Why does this premier service need this Quota in the first place!”

Smita’s comments stem from the controversy over the selection of Puja Khedkar, the trainee IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre, who allegedly availed of concessions for physical disability and OBC candidacy. Her two-year training has now been put on hold, and her selection into the IAS is being probed by a panel formed by the Centre.

Prominent coach and mentor of civil services aspirants in Hyderabad, Bala Latha Mallavarapu, addressing reporters on Monday, challenged Smita to sit for the UPSC examination again and beat her score. Mallavarapu, also a physically challenged candidate who had cracked civil services twice in the past but gave it up to train the IAS aspirants, demanded that Smita tender a public apology within 24 hours or resign from her post. She also appealed to Telangana chief minister to take disciplinary action against the IAS officer.

She said disabilities should not be a basis for discrimination. She questioned what impact Smita made with her field work during the previous BRS regime. Sabharwal was the special secretary in the chief minister’s office during the regime of BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

“Her statements reflect a lack of understanding of administration and the challenges faced by the disabled,” Mallavarapu said.

Smitha’s comments evoked strong protests on social media, too. “This is such a pathetic and exclusionary view to have. Interesting to see how bureaucrats are showing their limited thoughts and their privilege too,” Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said.

“I haven’t seen bureaucrats criticising the misuse of the quota such as EWS/Non creamy layer or Disabilities and getting into the system but rather about doing away with a reservation that promotes diversity and inclusion,” Chaturvedi said.

Senior Supreme Court advocate Karuna Nandy also posted on X: “Amazed that an IAS officer would be so fundamentally ignorant about disability. Most disabilities have no impact on stamina. Or intelligence. But this tweet shows enlightenment and diversity are badly needed.”

National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People trustee Arvind Gupta, too, found fault with Smita for doubting the abilities of the disabled people in civil service.

“As a trustee of @ncpedp_india, we see thousands of innovative outcomes by people with disabilities, which is inspirational in many ways. NCPEDP was instrumental in getting disabled people in UPSC & we see them struggling daily due to lack of awareness. If given a universal ecosystem, persons with disabilities can contribute to the mainstream society on an equal basis. It’s time we educate ourselves rather than excluding 20 crore Indians from contributing to a better India,” Gupta said.

However, Smita on Monday defended her observation. “See a lot of outrage on my timeline. I suppose addressing the elephant in the room gets you that reaction. Would request the Rights Activists to also examine why this quota has still not been implemented in the IPS/IFoS and certain sectors like defence. My limited point is that the IAS is no different. To live in an inclusive society is a dream that we all subscribe to. Insensitivity has no place in my mind. Jai Hind,” she posted.