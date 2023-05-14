Watch | CISCE class 12 topper credits success to school’s support: ‘Didn’t think I was…'

The CISCE class 12 topper Manya Gupta credited her school for her success as she recalled its continuous support to the students amid the pandemic induced lockdown that had forced the educational institutions to abruptly switch to online mode of classes. Manya is among the five students who shared the first rank with 99.75 per cent, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) secretary Gerry Arathoon said, as the results for the class 10 and class 12 were announced Sunday. (Check CISCE Class 10th, 12th results LIVE updates here.) CISCE class 12 topper from Kolkata Manya Gupta.

Manya, a student of Kolkata's Heritage School, told news agency ANI in an interview, “My school was a great help…they gave us extra classes..supported us in all possible ways since we were in lockdown…my tuition also really helped….overall a great support system.”

Manya also said she did not expect to top the country. “I did not think I was going to top India at all…the first time I got to know about it was when my friends told me that I did really well and actually topped India..,” she added.

When asked about her preparations, she said she did not have a very well thought out study plan. “I am not someone who would study daily…it was mainly during the exams…I was pulling all nighters…I had no sleep schedule at the time,” she said.

Manya wishes to study psychology further. She said she has been applying to colleges both India and abroad to pursue her long-standing dream.

The education board said that 98.94% of Class 10 students and 96.93% of Class 12 students successfully cleared their respective exams. Apart from Manya, Riya Aggarwal, Ipshita Bhattacharya, Mohd Aryaan Tariq, and Subham Kumar Agarwal topped class 12, while in class 10, nine students shared the top rank with 99.80 per cent marks.

