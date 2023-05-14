ICSE, ISC results 2023 out; 98.94% pass Class 10th, 96.93% pass 12th

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on May 14 announced results of ICSE and ISC board exams 2023. Students can check it on cisce.org and results.cisce.org using unique ID and index number. ICSE, ISC results 2023 live updates. ICSE, ISC results 2023 out, check details here

This year, a total of 1,28,131 boys and 1,09,500 girls had appeared for the ICSE or Class 10 final exam. Of them, 1,26,474 boys and 1,08,640 girls have passed in the exam, taking the overall pass percentage to 98.94%.

In ISC or Class 12, the total number of boys who took the exam is 51,781 and the total number of girls is 46,724. Of them, 49,687 boys and 45,796 girls have passed. The overall pass percentage is 96.93%.

Girls have out shined boys in both classes.

Nine ICSE students have topped the 2023 final exam by securing 499 or 99.8% marks. They are:

RUSHIL KUMAR

ANNANYA KARTHIK

SHREYA UPADHYAY

ADVAY SARDESAI

YASH MANISH BHASEIN

TANAY SUSHIL SHAH

HIYA SANGHAVI

AVISHI SINGH

SAMBIT MUKHOPADHYAY

Five students have topped the ISC final exam with a score of 399 or 99.75%:

RIYAA AGARWAL

IPSHITA BHATTACHARYYA

MOHD ARYAAN TARIQ

SUBHAM KUMAR AGARWAL

MANYA GUPTA

CISCE conducted ICSE, ISC year 2023 final exams in February, March and April. ICSE exams were held from from February 27 to March 29 and ISC exams were conducted from March 1 to April 5.