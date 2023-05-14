The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the ICSE 10th result and ISC class 12th result 2023. CISCE 12th results are now available on the official website at cisce.org, results.cisce.org. ICSE, ISC Result 2023 Live. ICSE, ISC Result 2023: CISCE Class 10th and 12th results declared at cisce.org(HT file)

Around 2.5 lakh candidates have appeared for CISCE class 10th and 12th examinations.

ICSE,ISC Results 2023 direct link

This year a total of 237,631 candidates have appeared for the ICSE examination and 98,505 have appeared for the ISC examination. The overall pass percentage for ICSE is 98.94% and for ISC is 96.93%. Girls overperformed boys in ICSE and ISC examinations.

CISCE results 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.

On the homepage, click on the result link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

The ICSE or Class 10 exams were held from February 27, 2023, to March 29, 2023. ISC or Class 12 exams started on February 13th, 2023. The exam ended on March 31, 2023.