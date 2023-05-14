Home / Education / Board Exams / CISCE Result 2023: Know how to check ICSE 10th, ISC 12th result

CISCE Result 2023: Know how to check ICSE 10th, ISC 12th result

ByHT Education Desk
May 14, 2023 03:05 PM IST

CISCE has announces the ICSE (class 10th) and ISC(class 12th) Results.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE, has announced the ICSE (class 10th) and ISC( class 12th) Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10th and 12th can check the results on the official site of CISCE at cisce.org and results.cisce.org. ICSE, ISC Result 2023 Live.

CISCE Result 2023: Know how to check ICSE 10th, ISC 12th result(HT File)
CISCE Result 2023: Know how to check ICSE 10th, ISC 12th result(HT File)

The ICSE or Class 10 exams were held from February 27, 2023, to March 29, 2023. ISC or Class 12 examinations, began on February 13, 2023, and ended on March 31, 2023.

In total, 1,28,131 boys and 1,09,500 girls took the ICSE or Class 10 final test this year. The exam was passed by 1,26,474 boys and 1,08,640 girls.

A total of 46,724 girls and 51,781 boys appeared in the ISC or Class 12 exam. 45,796 girls and 49,687 boys passed the exam.

ICSE,ISC Result 2023 link

CISCE Result 2023: Know how to check the result

Visit the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.

Click on the result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Over 2.5 lakh candidates have appeared for the ICSE and ISC examinations.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cisce result icse board exam result + 2 more
cisce result icse board exam result + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out