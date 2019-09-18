e-paper
Idea that Hindi can alone unite India dangerous: Chidambaram

Chidambaram said while he supported the idea that all languages should be developed, he will never accept that Hindi can alone unite the country.

india Updated: Sep 18, 2019 16:09 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Chidambaram also urged TNCC president K S Alagirii to ask all Congress workers to join a protest announced by the DMK on September 20 to oppose the imposition of Hindi.(HT image)
         

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is lodged in Tihar Jail, on Wednesday said the idea that Hindi alone can unite the people of the country is a dangerous trend.

“I have asked my family to tweet on my behalf the following: A dangerous idea that Hindi alone can unite the people of this country has been floated,” a tweet from Chidambaram’s official Twitter handle said.

“The Tamil people, as well as all others who speak other languages, will never allow the imposition of Hindi,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, “We support the development of all languages, but we will never accept the idea that Hindi alone will unite the people of this country.” Chidambaram also urged TNCC president K S Alagirii to ask all Congress workers to join a protest announced by the DMK on September 20 to oppose the imposition of Hindi.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 16:09 IST

