News / India News / Ideals of Lord Buddha a spiritual bridge between India-Thailand: PM Modi

Ideals of Lord Buddha a spiritual bridge between India-Thailand: PM Modi

PTI |
Mar 05, 2024 10:37 AM IST

Holy relics of Lord Buddha along with those of his disciples Arahata Sariputra and Arahata Maudgalayana, preserved in India, had reached Bangkok on February 22.

The ideals of Lord Buddha serve as a spiritual bridge between India and Thailand, fostering a deep-rooted connection, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

Soon after the relics were flown into Bangkok on a special Indian Air Force (IAF) flight, they were given a guard of honour. (Indian Embassy)
Soon after the relics were flown into Bangkok on a special Indian Air Force (IAF) flight, they were given a guard of honour. (Indian Embassy)

He was reacting to a post on X from the Indian embassy in Thailand which noted that almost a million devotees in the largely Buddhist country had paid obeisance to the sacred relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples in Bangkok between February 23 and March 3.

Modi said, "I am glad the devotees had a spiritually rich experience and I urge devotees to pay obeisance at Chiang Mai, Ubon Ratchathani, and Krabi, where the relics will be enshrined in the coming days."

Holy relics of Lord Buddha along with those of his disciples Arahata Sariputra and Arahata Maudgalayana, preserved in India, had reached Bangkok on February 22.

These relics, revered by Buddhist followers around the world, were ferried in a special Indian Air Force aircraft, befitting the status as a 'State Guest'.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
