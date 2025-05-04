'Identify Pakistanis door to door, send them back': BJP workers protest in Hyderabad

BJP workers staged protests and raised slogans against the Pahalgam terror attack at Charminar on Sunday and urged authorities to send Pakistani nationals back to their country. The BJP workers held placards at Charminar in Hyderabad that read slogans like 'Pahalgam ka badla lekar rahenge,' and 'Go back, Pakistanis, go back.'(Screengrab/X/@ANI)

The BJP workers held placards that read slogans like 'Modi ji sangarsh karo, desh apke sath hai,' and 'Pahalgam ka badla lekar rahenge,' and ‘Go back, Pakistanis, go back.’

BJP leader T Uma Mahendra, who also participated in the protest, spoke to ANI and said, "Terror attacks happen in various corners of the country, but they (attackers) are arrested from Hyderabad. Which means the city is a safe zone for them. I demand that the Telangana government and Asaduddin Owaisi identify Pakistanis door to door and send them back..."

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said that during the all party meeting held following the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people lost their lives, opposition parties had urged the central government to take decisive steps and provide justice to families of victims.

Talking to reporters in Bihar's Darbhanga, Owaisi said, "During the all-party meeting, the opposition asked the government to take action (against the Pahalgam attack) and give justice to the victims' families and eliminate terrorism. Whatever action the government takes, we are with them, but what they will do and when, they need to say that."

The AIMIM leader underscored the persistent threat of cross-border terrorism, pointing to past attacks carried out by Pakistan-based militants.

"It is true that terrorists from Pakistan come to India and kill our people, whether it is 26/11, Pathankot air base, Uri attack, Pulwama attack," he said.

India has taken a slew of measures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed.

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi met with PM Modi at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence in the national capital.

Prime Minister Modi had also chaired a meeting, which was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, and three service chiefs. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was also present at the meeting.

A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) was held a day after the April 22 terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. The government has affirmed India's national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism.

It has been said that the terrorists responsible for the attack and the conspirators behind it will face severe punishment. The government has given armed forces complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India's response. (ANI)