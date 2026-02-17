‘If ECI demotes, we will promote’: Mamata Banerjee cites Tughlaq, Hitler as she slams SIR over ‘confusion’ in documents

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee stepped up her attack on the Election Commission — accusing it of “colluding” with the Centre's ruling BJP to “manipulate” voter lists as part of the SIR exercise — and said, “If Bengal government's officers are victimised (by the ECI), we will 100 per cent protect them, and promote those who are demoted.” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks at the press conference over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Utpal Sarkar/ANI Photo)

Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat, the Trinamool Congress boss called the ECI “Tughlaqi commission”, drawing parallels with Delhi Sultan Muhammad bin Tughlaq and even Adolf Hitler, saying the poll panel had "inflicted torture" on voters in Bengal, which is set for polls in a couple of months.

She alleged that the commission was violating rules, defying Supreme Court directives, and creating confusion that “even resulted in deaths”. “This is a torture commission, and they are behaving like Tughlaq, committing atrocities like Hitler. My question is whether the people elect a government, or is it a Tughlaqi commission acting on behalf of a political party?” she said. (For context, Muhammad bin Tughlaq was known for whimsical decisions.)

"There were complaints in Haryana, Bihar and Maharashtra. Then why is Bengal being targeted? The EC is doing all this just to please the BJP," Banerjee said.

She said documents accepted in other states like Bihar were being rejected in Bengal. "Is Bihar not part of India, or is Bengal not part of India?" she remarked.

The EC has denied her allegations, even in the Supreme Court where she personally argued recently.

On the suspension of seven assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) deputed from the state, she said the officials were not given a hearing or show-cause notices.

"Some of them worked hard to ensure smooth implementation of the SIR process. These are vindictive steps. A government cannot act vindictively. We are with the people, we are with the officials, and we will remain with them. If Bengal government's officers are victimised (by the EC), we will 100 per cent protect them and promote those who are demoted," she said.

She also blamed SIR-related anxiety and work pressure for the deaths of 160 people in the state.

She cautioned the EC to ensure that genuine voters from all religions and social backgrounds were included in the final voters' list. There have been allegations that Muslims are being targeted.

"We don't know whose names have been deleted. We are completely in the dark. They are playing hide and seek," she said, rhetorically asking whether the country was moving towards a presidential form of government.