If govt is compelled to carry out delimitation, it should be on 1971 census: Siva

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), lawmaker Tiruchi Siva on Thursday said it is incumbent on the Union government to explain the process of delimitation or redrawing of constituencies and address concerns of states which have followed the population control measures and are apprehensive that the impending exercise might affect their strength in the Lok Sabha.

In an interview to HT, the Rajya Sabha lawmaker, accused the government of opting for silence instead of addressing the issues being raised by the southern states including Tamil Nadu.

Since the beginning of the session, you have been demanding a discussion on the issue of delimitation. What are the concerns that you want to flag?

- The delimitation exercise according to the Constitution has to be done on the basis of population. Now, the population has risen, but after 2011 there has been no census. As per the 2011 figures the number 120 crore, in 2001 it was 100 crore; in 10 years it rose by 20 crore, and as per available statistics we are about 140-142 crore. In that case, the states that have not adopted family planning will get more seats. We have followed the national population control policy, and we are above replacement figures, so, Tamil Nadu’s seats (in LS) will come down from 39 to 31. Kerala will come down from 20 to 12...even Odisha and Punjab will lose seats.

Our concern is that it (delimitation) should not be done now and if you are compelled to do it, then it should be on the basis of the 1971 census.

The home minister (Amit Shah) has said somewhere that states won’t get affected... Parliament is in session, all the affected states are here, we have been demanding a discussion...

Are you not convinced by the home minister’s statement?

- It is a statement made somewhere in some manner. He should explain to us... clear our doubts that we will not be affected. Let it be authenticated on the floor of the House. Any word said in Parliament is an assurance. Why don’t they consider Parliament as supreme... that too when it is in session. They should at least call for a meeting of all the parties, there is no ego in that.

Tamil Nadu chief minister, MK Stalin has called for a meeting of seven states on March 22 to discuss the issue. Have you made any representation to the government on the issue?

- The next step will be decided only after the meeting of all the leaders. Before that we want to sensitize the government. There is an issue prevailing like this, which pertains to us that we will lose representation in Parliament.

We have not given anything in written or had a one-on-one meeting. These leaders are visiting (TN), and they will evaluate what needs to be done. Every day, we hold demonstrations, I have been demanding short duration discussion. If that discussion is allowed, then it is the best way.

Has the chairman’s office reverted to you on whether they will allow a short duration discussion?

- I have given the notice but have not heard anything from there... we made a representation to him personally. Some of our colleagues went and said kindly allow the discussion. And when we all speak, the government has to respond. If any political party or section of the people has some apprehensions or some doubts, then the government has to clear it.

Parliament was adjourned for the day because your party colleagues chose to wear t-shirts with messages inside the House? The opposition is being accused of disruption. What transpired at the meeting with the Chairman?

- He was disturbed by the t-shirts. I said what is wrong in wearing a t-shirt, it may have any inscription or anything on it. What is objectionable? He said there should be no badges. This is not a badge... this a t-shirt. So, our basic rights are curtailed.

We also said that the BJP MPs come with scarves, with Lotus (party symbol) on it and they shout slogans ‘Modi, Modi’ and even when we object to it, you don’t listen to it... But why are we being shown the rules. If there is a rule or a convention or a ruling, it should apply to all.

The ruling side says that Tamil Nadu is misconstruing what is said in the national education policy (NEP) about the language formula and that there is no imposition of any language including Hindi. Is there a communication gap between what the center is saying and what the state is saying?

- Let me ask you, how many northern states are teaching a second language? So many of my colleagues (from the North) are not able to develop friendships with us because of language barriers. They know only one language... Our mother tongue is Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, but we learn English, a link language globally also. They don’t learn even that. How many states are teaching Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali... In Kendriya Vidyalaya they don’t have regional language teachers. Automatically anyone who has two languages, (one being the mother tongue) will go for Hindi, they call it an official language and say it will help you, enable you in other ways. In other words, they tempt... and also give sops and incentives (for learning Hindi).

The state government dropping the rupee symbol was seen as taking it too far. How do you respond to that?

- What is wrong with that? It’s a shortened form of Tamil Rupee... in English we write ₹for rupee, it is like that.