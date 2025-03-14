Tamil Nadu rupee symbol row reaches assembly, BJP walks out during Budget session

The Bharatiya Janata Party, along with other opposition parties, walked out of the Tamil Nadu assembly during the state Budget 2025-26 in protest the DMK government's move to replace the rupee symbol. Representational image of Tamil Nadu BJP members, who walked out of the state assembly(PTI)

BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan wore a black dress in the assembly as a sign of protest before eventually walking out. She said, “The walkout is on two issues. The first is that the ED has issued a statement about the financial irregularities of estimating thousands of crores... This government has lost its credibility in presenting its budget today.”

On the political uproar surrounding chief minister MK Stalin's decision to change the rupee symbol to a Tamil alphabet, she said, “Yesterday, the CM posted the removal of the rupee symbol. He was very specific about using the Tamil symbol. Of course, we are using the Tamil symbol but he intentionally, in a planned way, is ignoring or disrespecting the national symbol. That is our concern.”

She added, "The elected government takes an oath of the Constitution for respect towards national integrity. We are against the disrespect for all of that."

BJP floor leader Nainar Nagendran told The Hindu that his party had walked out of the state assembly due to the decision not to use the rupee's national symbol as the Budget logo. He argued that the symbol was known worldwide and strongly associated with India.

He also highlighted the alleged irregularities in the state-sponsored liquor corporation TASMAC, which had been raided by the Enforcement Directorate.

Along with the BJP, the AIADMK also walked out of the assembly and demanded the resignation of the DMK government.