Tamil Nadu govt replaces rupee symbol; BJP drags Udaya Kumar's name: 'Embarrassment for MK Stalin' | 10 updates

The tussle over the three-language formula under the NEP with the Centre intensified as the Tamil Nadu government, led by chie minister MK Stalin, on Thursday replaced the Devanagari rupee symbol with a Tamil letter in its logo for the budget 2025-26. The move comes amidst a political firestorm over the issue after the Tamil Nadu government rejected the National Education Policy with MK Stalin accusing the Centre of trying to impose Hindi in the southern state under it and claimed that the NEP was a "saffron policy" aimed at promoting and developing Hindi and not the nation. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin (PTI)

The DMK has asserted that Tamil Nadu would not tolerate 'Hindi colonialism' replacing British colonialism, while the Union government has accused the state government of being “dishonest” and “ruining the future of the students” in the state for politics.

Several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, reacted strongly to the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government move. The ruling DMK stoutly defended the decision, saying there was nothing wrong in using the native language. No rule barred the dispensation from such a move, the party argued.

Here are 10 updates on the Tamil Nadu rupee symbol row: