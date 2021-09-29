Home / India News / 'If he's still not happy, he can never be': Punjab Congress leader on Sidhu
Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress chief on Monday.(File photo)
Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress chief on Monday.(File photo)
india news

'If he's still not happy, he can never be': Punjab Congress leader on Sidhu

Punjab Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Kaka Kamboj said the joining or leaving of Navjot Singh Sidhu doesn't affect the party's chances of winning the elections.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 02:14 PM IST

A day after former cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as the chief of Punjab Congress, party leader Sukhwinder Singh Kaka Kamboj said it doesn't affect their prospects to win the election.

“One man (Navjot Singh Sidhu) leaving or joining the party doesn't affect our prospects to win the election. The Congress will form the govt again,” Kamboj was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Wednesday.

The Congress leader termed Sidhu's action as betrayal towards the party. “What he did is no less than betrayal,” Kamboj remarked.

Sidhu sent his resignation to the party's national chief Sonia Gandhi stating that he will continue to serve the Congress. "The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee," Sidhu said in his letter sent to Gandhi.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
navjot singh sidhu indian national congress punjab government + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.