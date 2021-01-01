e-paper
Home / India News / ‘If my shift paves way...’: What IPS D Roopa says on her transfer

‘If my shift paves way...’: What IPS D Roopa says on her transfer

“I have been transferred more than double the times than the number of years of my career, the IPS officer tweeted

india Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 17:17 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IPS D Roopa on Thursday said post does not matter to her though the transfer will put her on an equal footing with IPS officer Nimbalkar whom she has accused of corruption. (File photo/PTI)
IPS officer D Roopa, who was the first woman home secretary of Karnataka and who is also famous for her tweets, on Thursday was transferred as the managing director of Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation. On Friday, she took the new charge. The transfer comes amid her public spat with another IPS officer Hemant Nimbalkar who has also been transferred. Nimbalkar was the additional commissioner (administration) in Bengaluru before being transferred to the internal security department.

The two IPS officer locked horns after D Roopa accused Nimbaklar of irregularities in the tender process of Rs 619 crore Bengaluru safe City project under the Nirbhaya scheme. Nimbaklar, on the other hand, accused D Roopa of interfering with the tender process without jurisdiction.

After the transfer, D Roopa on Thursday took to Twitter and said that the transfer will put her on an equal footing with Nimbalkar, but the post doesn’t matter to her. “I have been transferred more than double the times than the number of years of my career. Whistleblowing and firm action is rift with risks and I know that. I continue to do my job uncompromisingly, this post of that post, doesn’t matter (sic),” she tweeted.

 
 
 

“What matters is public interest must be upheld and the corrupt must be punished. If my shift paves the way for action on the corrupt, I welcome it,” she tweeted.

