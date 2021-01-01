‘If my shift paves way...’: What IPS D Roopa says on her transfer

india

IPS officer D Roopa, who was the first woman home secretary of Karnataka and who is also famous for her tweets, on Thursday was transferred as the managing director of Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation. On Friday, she took the new charge. The transfer comes amid her public spat with another IPS officer Hemant Nimbalkar who has also been transferred. Nimbalkar was the additional commissioner (administration) in Bengaluru before being transferred to the internal security department.

The two IPS officer locked horns after D Roopa accused Nimbaklar of irregularities in the tender process of Rs 619 crore Bengaluru safe City project under the Nirbhaya scheme. Nimbaklar, on the other hand, accused D Roopa of interfering with the tender process without jurisdiction.

After the transfer, D Roopa on Thursday took to Twitter and said that the transfer will put her on an equal footing with Nimbalkar, but the post doesn’t matter to her. “I have been transferred more than double the times than the number of years of my career. Whistleblowing and firm action is rift with risks and I know that. I continue to do my job uncompromisingly, this post of that post, doesn’t matter (sic),” she tweeted.

Yes. I've always held tht. Transfers r part of govt job. I've been transferred more than double the times than number of years of my career. Whistleblowing&firm action is rift with risks& I know that. I continue to do my job uncompromisingly,this post or that post,doesn't matter https://t.co/5mr7xyxKg4 — D Roopa IPS (@D_Roopa_IPS) December 31, 2020

I am joining the new post tomorrow as posts don't matter to me. But what matters is, public interest must be upheld and the corrupt must be punished. If my shift paves the way for action on the corrupt, I welcome it. — D Roopa IPS (@D_Roopa_IPS) December 31, 2020

Transferred today as MD, Handicrafts Emporium. My transfer is like putting me on an equal footing with other IPS officer Nimbalkar chargesheeted by CBI & CBI has recommended for Disciplinary action of Major Penalty against him in last December, one year ago, which is not yet done — D Roopa IPS (@D_Roopa_IPS) December 31, 2020

“What matters is public interest must be upheld and the corrupt must be punished. If my shift paves the way for action on the corrupt, I welcome it,” she tweeted.