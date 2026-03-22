If US attacks Pakistan, we will target New Delhi and Mumbai: Former Pak envoy's bizarre remark

A fresh controversy has erupted over remarks made by former Pakistan high commissioner to India, Abdul Basit, in which he suggested that Islamabad could target Indian cities in a hypothetical situation if the United States were to attack Pakistan. Abdul Basit said that if the United States were to attack Pakistan, Islamabad would target several Indian cities. (PTI Photo/File)

His remarks come amid already heightened tensions in the region, months after India launched Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that led to the deaths of 26 civilians.

Row over ex-Pak envoy's remark During a discussion on a hypothetical conflict, Basit said that if the United States were to attack Pakistan, Islamabad would target several Indian cities “without a second thought”.

“If America attacks Pakistan, we have to attack India. Our missiles may not reach America, but we will attack Mumbai and New Delhi in India without a second thought. We won’t leave it, we’ll see what happens later,” he said in an interview with a local TV channel.

India is yet to comment on the former Pakistan envoy's recent statement.