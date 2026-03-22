If US attacks Pakistan, we will target New Delhi and Mumbai: Former Pak envoy's bizarre remark
His remarks come amid already heightened tensions in the region, months after India launched Op Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure across Pakistan and PoK.
A fresh controversy has erupted over remarks made by former Pakistan high commissioner to India, Abdul Basit, in which he suggested that Islamabad could target Indian cities in a hypothetical situation if the United States were to attack Pakistan.
His remarks come amid already heightened tensions in the region, months after India launched Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that led to the deaths of 26 civilians.
Row over ex-Pak envoy's remark
During a discussion on a hypothetical conflict, Basit said that if the United States were to attack Pakistan, Islamabad would target several Indian cities “without a second thought”.
“If America attacks Pakistan, we have to attack India. Our missiles may not reach America, but we will attack Mumbai and New Delhi in India without a second thought. We won’t leave it, we’ll see what happens later,” he said in an interview with a local TV channel.
India is yet to comment on the former Pakistan envoy's recent statement.
Although he described it as a “worst-case scenario”, the remark sparked a row for its direct reference to possible strikes on major Indian cities.
He added, “We don’t even want that to happen,” and said it was only a hypothetical situation. “India doesn’t want that either,” the news anchor replied to his statement.
The Indian government is yet to make an official statement on these remarks.
Who is Abdul Basit?
Notably, he served as Pakistan’s top diplomat in India from 2014 to 2017, a time when ties between the two countries remained tense.
His role during that period has added to the reaction, given his direct engagement in India-Pakistan relations.
His past role has added weight to the reaction, given his direct engagement with India during his tenure.
The remarks come at a time of continuing strain between the two neighbours, alongside broader geopolitical tensions linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia involving the United States, backed by Israel and Iran.