Thursday, Jul 17, 2025
‘If you know of Bangladeshis in Bihar…’: Owaisi jabs Centre over Pahalgam attack by Pak infiltrators

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 17, 2025 07:15 pm IST

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief links Bihar voter revision with alleged security failures in Kashmir 

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has questioned the central government about finding illegal immigrants in Bihar, where a voter roll revision is underway, “when you did not even know how four terrorists from Pakistan reached Kashmir's Pahalgam and killed 26 of our Hindu brothers”.

Asaduddin Owaisi, whose party has a minor presence in Bihar's electoral scene, was speaking at a function in Telangana's Nizamabad.(PTI File)
President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which has a minor presence in Bihar's electoral scene, Owaisi was speaking at a function in Telangana's Nizamabad.

“If you (central government) say you know about the presence of Bangladeshis in Bihar and about Rohingyas, then how did four terrorists reach Pahalgam?” he said in a video shared by news agency ANI on Thursday.

He also criticised Jammu and Kashmir's lieutenant governor, Manoj Sinha, for “belatedly” taking responsibility for security failures that led to the terror attack. “Then why don't you resign?” he asked.

In revenge after the Pahalgam attack of April 22, India targeted terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor in May.

"You said we have to take revenge for Pahalgam. So keep Operation Sindoor going till all four terrorists are caught," Owaisi said, adding, “We will keep asking you questions until those terrorists are caught.”

News / India News / ‘If you know of Bangladeshis in Bihar…’: Owaisi jabs Centre over Pahalgam attack by Pak infiltrators
Follow Us On