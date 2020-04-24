e-paper
IGIA designated hub to distribute Covid essentials

The airport operator on Thursday said that the ministry of civil aviation has designated Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport as a major hub for the import and distribution of Covid-19 medical essentials.

india Updated: Apr 24, 2020 01:01 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Even as flight operations were suspended in the country March 25 onwards, relief flights, cargo flights and Air Force flights are operational.
Even as flight operations were suspended in the country March 25 onwards, relief flights, cargo flights and Air Force flights are operational.(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
         

More than 20 lakh face masks, at least two lakh bottles of sanitizers, 70,000 bodysuits, 1.5 lakh Personal Protective Equipment kits and over 50,000 pieces of other medical equipment required to combat the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, have so far been channelised across India through the Delhi airport.

Even as flight operations were suspended in the country March 25 onwards, relief flights, cargo flights and Air Force flights are operational.

