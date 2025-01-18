Menu Explore
Was ‘IIT Baba’ ousted from Mahakumbh Mela ashram? Abhay Singh responds

ByHT News Desk
Jan 18, 2025 02:29 PM IST

Singh rubbished allegations from fellow seers that the “Engineer Baba” was suffering from a disturbed mental state due to “constant interactions” with the media

Abhay Singh, an IIT graduate who quit a high-paying career and took up spirituality, denied reports that he ‘disappeared’ from the Juna Akhara's ashram at the Mahakumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, reported India Today.

‘IITIan Baba’ aka Abhay Singh, went viral after he was interviewed at the mela and revealed to be a student of aerospace engineering from IIT Bombay. Singh said that his pursuit of knowlegde had led him to Prayagraj to participate in the festivities.(AbhaySingh/Instagram)
‘IITIan Baba’ aka Abhay Singh, went viral after he was interviewed at the mela and revealed to be a student of aerospace engineering from IIT Bombay. Singh said that his pursuit of knowlegde had led him to Prayagraj to participate in the festivities.(AbhaySingh/Instagram)

An aerospace engineering student from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B), Abhay Singh grabbed attention by simplifying complex spiritual concepts through diagrams and visual presentations.

Singh told Aaj Tak that reports suggesting his alleged ‘disappearance’ from the 16 Madi Ashram at the ongoing Kumbh Mela were “wrong news” and claimed that he was asked to leave the Akhara's ashram.

“The operators of the Madi Ashram asked me to leave at night. They think I’ve become famous and might expose something about them, so they claim I’ve gone for secret meditation. Those people are talking nonsense,” Singh said, asserting that he was still at the religious gathering.

Also read | Mahakumbh 2025 in numbers: Budget 7,500 crore, revenue 2,00,000 crore expected in 45 days

‘Mental health claims’

Singh also rejected allegations from fellow seers that the “Engineer Baba” was suffering from a disturbed mental state due to “constant interactions” with the media. They also accused Singh of consuming drugs and claimed that it was “best for him” to leave the ashram.

The former engineer hit back at those allegations and questioned the “authority” of those doubting the stability of his mental health. “They should know more than me to give me a certificate,” Singh said.

The “IIT baba” also attacked seer Someshwar Puri of the Juna Akhara for claiming that Singh was his disciple. “I had already told him there is no guru-disciple relationship between us. Now that I’ve become famous, he’s made himself my guru,” the report quoted Singh as saying.

Also read | Mahakumbh 2025: Devotees' footfall at Triveni Sangam crosses 7.3 crores | Photos

Who is IIT Baba?

Haryana-born Abhay Singh revealed that he lived in Canada for three years from 2019, earning 3 lakh per month or 36 lakh per annum.

Singh claimed that he struggled with depression in Canada. His mental health issues made him want to search for meaning in life and question the role of the mind. Thus, he said that he quit his promising career and began to pursue the path of spirituality.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
