IIT Bombay tops QS rankings for Indian institutions

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has emerged on top in the first-ever standalone prestigious Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) rankings for Indian institutions of higher education.

“Concluding our look at the top universities in India in 2019, the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) claims first place, earning the highest scores in India for both the academic and employer reputation indicators,” the ranking body said.

IIT Bombay managed to pip Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, for the top slot. IISc, Bengaluru, however, managed to stay at Number 2 in these rankings.

Seven out of the top ten positions were occupied by IITs in these rankings as IIT Madras, IIT Delhi and IIT Kharagpur bagged the third, fourth and fifth slots respectively. The sixth slot was held by IIT Kanpur.

The University of Hyderabad was the top-ranked central varsity at the seventh place and University of Delhi was close on its heels at the eighth spot. The ninth spot was bagged by the IIT Roorkee and IIT Guwahati was at the tenth place.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 16:16 IST