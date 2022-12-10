Home / India News / IIT Guwahati assistant professor found dead at residential quarters

IIT Guwahati assistant professor found dead at residential quarters

Published on Dec 10, 2022 06:01 PM IST

The police identified the deceased as Dr Sameer Kamal, an assistant professor in the department of mathematics at IIT Guwahati

IIT Guwahati (HT Photo)
IIT Guwahati (HT Photo)
ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha

A 47-year-old assistant professor of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati was found dead inside the residential quarters of the institute on Friday, police said.

The police identified the deceased as Dr Sameer Kamal, an assistant professor in the department of mathematics at IIT Guwahati.

According to police, they reached the institute after receiving a call from IIT Guwahati and recovered the dead body of the professor after breaking into his room, who was found hanging, as it was locked from the inside.

“His dead body was found hanging and it already started decomposing. The locals complained about a bad smell which was coming from the room,” said the police officials.

Superintendent of police (SSP) of Kamrup district Hitesh Chandra Ray said that they are suspecting this was a case of suicide.

“The circumstantial evidence suggests that it was a suicide but it has to be established through proper medical examinations. The dead body has been sent for postmortem,” Ray told the media on Saturday.

According to the police, the deceased professor was a resident of New Delhi’s Paschim Vihar.

