IIT Madras retains top spot in NIRF rankings; IISc named best university

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has retained its position as the top educational institution in India for the sixth consecutive year, according to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings released on Monday. In the engineering category, IIT Madras led, with IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay in subsequent positions. (HT Photo)

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan unveiled the ninth edition of the NIRF rankings in the national capital, highlighting the continued dominance of IIT-M in the overall category.

In a notable shift, Hindu College of Delhi University has displaced Miranda House as the best college in India, ending the latter’s seven-year reign at the top.

“Rankings, ratings and accreditation is a vital recommendation of NEP 2020,” Pradhan said, congratulating institutions that demonstrated “excellence in teaching, innovation, research, graduation outcomes and other parameters.”

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and IIT Bombay secured the second and third positions respectively in the overall category. IIT Delhi, previously ranked third, dropped to fourth place.

This year’s NIRF introduced three new categories: State Public Universities, Skill Universities, and Open Universities. Anna University, Chennai, topped the State Public Universities category, while Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) led the Open Universities ranking.

Anil Sahasrabuddhe, chairman of the National Board of Accreditation (which prepares the rankings), announced plans to launch a Sustainability Ranking next year, reflecting the growing emphasis on carbon neutrality and sustainability in education.

The NIRF 2024 saw participation from 6,517 unique institutions, a significant increase from 2,426 in 2016, the first year when the rankings were released. The total number of applications across various categories reached 10,845, marking a 204.21% rise since the framework’s inception.

Institutions were evaluated on five parameters: Teaching, learning, and resources; Research and Professional practice; Graduation outcome; Outreach and inclusivity; and Perception. Additional criteria were incorporated this year in line with the G20 Mission LIFE, based on Sustainable Development Goals.

In category-specific rankings, IISc Bengaluru claimed the top spot among universities, followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia.

In the engineering category, IIT Madras led, with IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay in subsequent positions.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad retained its top rank among management colleges, followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Kozhikode.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi topped medical institution category. Among dental colleges, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai, and Manipal College of Dental Sciences retained the top two positions, while Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi, stood third.

Among law colleges, the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, ranked first.

The other top state public universities, in addition first-rank institution Anna University, were Jadavpur University, Kolkata, and Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune.

Pradhan emphasised the importance of comprehensive evaluation, stating: “Knowing the quality, performance and strengths of an academic institution is a right of students and parents. Therefore, all the 58,000 HEIs (higher education institutions) in the country must come under the ranking and rating framework.”

The minister also called for including employability and skills as ranking parameters, urging institutions to “set ambitious goals and strive for higher rankings in future editions.”

UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar commended the efforts of the participating institutions and urged those who haven’t joined to be part of the process. “The NIRF is not merely a ranking exercise but an indicator for institutional change. It encourages institutions to compare their performance with peers, identify strengths, and address areas of improvement,” he said. “Let us remember that the NIRF ranking is a signpost, not a destination. It is a continuous process of self-evaluation and growth. I am confident that the collective efforts of our higher education institutions will elevate the standards of education in India.”