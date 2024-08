The UK government said on Sunday schools in England could teach children how to spot extremist and online content spreading "putrid conspiracy theories", under planned changes to the national curriculum. English schools to teach how to spot online fake news under govt plans(Unsplash )

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said she was launching a review of the curriculum in primary and secondary schools to introduce critical thinking across multiple subjects.

It follows recent disorder in more than a dozen English towns and cities following the Southport knife attack, which officials say were fuelled by misinformation online and far-right agitators.

The stabbing spree, allegedly carried out by British-born Axel Rudakubana, who was aged 17 at the time, left three children dead. Police have not disclosed a suspected motive for the attack but said it is not being treated as terrorism.

Online speculation in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy falsely claimed Rudakubana was a Muslim immigrant.

"It's more important than ever that we give young people the knowledge and skills to be able to challenge what they see online," Phillipson told the Sunday Telegraph newspaper.

"That's why our curriculum review will develop plans to embed critical skills in lessons to arm our children against the disinformation, fake news and putrid conspiracy theories awash on social media."

Under the envisaged changes, students would analyse newspaper articles in English lessons to help spot fabricated clickbait, while computer classes would include analysing statistics in context.

However, the review is not set to report its findings and recommendations until next year, meaning reforms would not come into force until the school year starting in September, 2025, according to the Telegraph.

The moves are set to be combined with tougher regulation of social media sites and online content, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer suggesting imminent action on Friday.