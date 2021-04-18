IND USA
JEE-Mains, scheduled for April 27-30, have been postponed(HT Photo)
IIT-JEE (Main) entrance exam postponed amid surge in Covid-19 cases

PTI | | Posted by Prashasti Singh
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 11:03 AM IST

Engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains scheduled to be held from April 27-30 has been postponed in view of the COVID-19 situation, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Sunday.

"Given the current #covid19 situation, I have advised @DG_NTA to postpone the JEE (Main) – 2021 April Session. I would like to reiterate that safety of our students & their academic career are @EduMinOfIndia's and my prime concerns right now," Nishank tweeted.

According to an official order by the National Testing Agency (NTA), "looking at the present situation of COVID-19 pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well being of candidates and examination functionaries, it has been decided to postpone JEE-(Main) April session".

"The revised dates will be announced later on and at least 15 days before the examination," the order said.

iit-jee advanced iit jee main coronavirus + 1 more
