Illegal poppy cultivation on 170 bighas land in Assam destroyed: Police

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Feb 02, 2025 06:31 PM IST

Police launched a search operation based on information received. They found illegal poppy cultivation at two different locations

Silchar: Illegal poppy cultivation across 170 bighas of land in Assam’s Goalpara district was destroyed in two separate operations, said police on Sunday.

The first drive was conducted at Sialmari area on January 23-24 (Video grab)

Police launched a search operation based on information received. They found illegal poppy cultivation at two different locations,said the superintendent of police (SP) of Goalpara, Nabaneet Mahanta.

“The first drive was conducted at Sialmari area on January 23-24, and the second one took place at Chitalmari on January 30-31. The poppy cultivation was found along with other crops and vegetables near the river,” Mahanta said.

“A tractor was seized during the operations, and one person has been detained. We are investigating the matter and more people involved in such cultivation will be arrested,” he told HT on Sunday.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a video of the police operation with a background score from the Bollywood movie Udta Punjab on X. He wrote, “Dear Local Pablo Escobars, Sorry to spoil your planned Udta Assam party! Because Goalpara Police destroyed 170 Bighas of poppy cultivation in the Char areas worth 27.20 crore in January. So next time you think of drugs, think of Assam Police first,”

Assam police, under the leadership of former director general of police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh, launched an operation against drugs across the state a few years back, said an officer.

