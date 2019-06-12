IMA investment scandal sets up blame game within Karnataka Congress

The political backlash from the I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scandal continued on Wednesday as rival MLAs of the Congress separately addressed the press even as six directors of the firm surrendered before the police.

Seemanth Kumar Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police – East, said that the six directors had surrendered late on Tuesday. “We will be taking them into police custody and inquiring further,” he said. The directors have been identified as Afshan Tabassum, Ahamed Afsar Pasha, Arshad Khan, Naveed Ahmed Nattamkar, Nizammuddin Azeemuddin and Nasir Hussain.

The case relates to the panic run of investors of IMA Jewels after an audio clip, alleged to be a suicide note, of the founder of the company Mohammed Mansoor Khan was shared widely on social media platforms. As many as 11,000 complaints have been filed so far, Singh said, totaling around Rs 700 crore worth of investments.

Mansoor has been untraceable since and in the meanwhile a political slugfest has raged as Congress’s Shivajinagar MLA R Roshan Baig was named in the audio clip as not having paid back Rs 400 crore to the company.

And though the matter was still under investigation the issue took on the form of a political slugfest among senior Muslim leaders in the Congress, in what others termed had turned into an ego clash where leaders across the board had sought to benefit from such firms and their connect with the community.

On Wednesday, even as the state government named BR Ravikanthe Gowda, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, to head the special investigation team to probe the matter, Baig requested the state government to hand over the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

“The government has formed the SIT and I welcome that. However, along with IMA there are many other companies and they have duped many people,” Baig said. “In this light, I am requesting for a CBI probe because they will issue a red-alert notice and contact INTERPOL. Freeze his accounts and give the investors their money,” he said.

In a series of tweets he put out on the day Baig alleged that his name had been dragged into the matter because of his outburst against senior leaders of the Congress last month. “After my recent political fallouts, some of my adversaries have made a full-fledged attempt at assassinating my character by orchestrating a series of events using underhanded methods. The entire hitjob has been carried out using a baseless, un-investigated audio recording,” he tweeted.

Last month, days before results for the Lok Sabha polls were announced, Baig had publicly criticised AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, former chief minister Siddaramaiah and Congress state president Dinesh Gundu Rao.

The scandal has also raised the heat on state minorities welfare minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, whose affidavit ahead of last year’s assembly polls had stated that he had received an advance amount from IMA.

Clarifying on the matter, Zameer Ahmed said that it was true he had sold a plot of land to IMA, “but there is a sale deed. If any further involvement of mine is proved then I am willing to face any punishment,” he said.

Zameer Ahmed said though that he did not support the idea of handing over the investigation to the CBI at this point. “We are ready to give it to the CBI, but is there no trust in our police?” he said. Responding to another query, the minister rubbished speculation of a factional fight between him and Baig.

“There is no fight between us. [Baig] is our leader and he is in the Congress. Let the audio clip be proved to be genuine before we can make allegations against Roshan Baig. I appeal to Mansoor, please come in front of the public, I promise you that nothing will happen to you. Let’s distribute the money you have taken to the poor who have invested in your firm,” Zameer Ahmed said.

A senior Congress leader from the Muslim community, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that it was an open secret that politicians and such firms enjoyed mutual benefits. “In the process, a tragedy has turned into a political battle between two MLAs who are trying to stake a claim to be the undisputed leader of the community,” the Congress leader said.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 21:52 IST