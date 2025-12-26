IMA opposes Andhra govt order allowing Ayurvedic doctors to perform surgeries: ‘Why mix it with modern medicine?’

The Indian Medical Association has opposed the Andhra Pradesh government's order allowing trained Ayurvedic doctors to independently undertake select operations. “We want Ayurveda to be promoted in its original and pure form,” Dr Bhanushali said, questioning why it should be mixed with modern medicine.(ANI screengrab)

Reacting to the order, Dr Dilip P Bhanushali, President of IMA, told news agency ANI that the association has been opposing this ‘Mixopathy’ for the last decade. He further clarified that while the association respects Ayurveda or Homoeopathy, they have their own science.

“We want Ayurveda to be promoted in its original and pure form,” Dr Bhanushali said, questioning why it should be mixed with modern medicine.

The Andhra government's order allows trained Ayurvedic doctors to perform certain surgeries, including treatments for contagious diseases, stitching wounds, piles, fissures, skin grafting and others, news agency PTI reported.

Dr Bhanushali said that this will create problems for patients and will be a huge blunder. Calling the new notification ‘really disturbing’, he said that IMA will submit a memorandum and raise its objections.

Talking about next steps, he said that IMA has been writing to the Health Minister and Prime Minister, but there has been no communication from the government. He also said that this is one of the main agendas in the 100th All India Medical Conference set to take place on December 27 and 28 in Ahmedabad.

Also read: J-K Students Association writes to PM Modi, seeking safety of Indian medical students amid protests in Bangladesh | Education

What did the order say?

Andhra Pradesh health minister Satya Kumar Yadav reportedly approved an order allowing trained postgraduate Ayurvedic doctors to independently undertake surgeries. The government took this decision to integrate the ancient medical system with the modern medical system.

Through this, eligible Ayurvedic doctors can perform 39 per cent general surgical and 19 per cent ENT (ear, nose and throat) and ophthalmological treatments.

Also read: Indian students in Bangladesh ‘distressed’, medical body urges PM Modi for 'urgent' intervention | India News

Meanwhile, Yadav held discussions with Ayush Department director K Dinesh and others to form an action plan.

IMA has been vocal against the Union government's plan to mix modern science with Ayurveda or Homoeopathy. In June this year, the organisation opposed the ‘Mixology’ on their X account. It also gave a press release condemning the ‘unscientific mix of different systems of medicine.’

Earlier, it also condemned the first integrative course, reportedly mixing Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and MBBS to begin at JIPMER, Pondicherry.