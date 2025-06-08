Delhi sizzles at 42 degrees C; dusty winds, more heat likely this week: IMD

Delhi is likely to witness another harsh day of heat and dusty winds on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast said, with clear skies and strong surface winds across the NCR. Dust-laden winds are expected to persist through the day in Delhi on Monday.(Hindustan Times)

The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 42.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 2.1 degrees above the seasonal average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.7 degrees Celsius, IMD said.

Dust-laden winds are expected to persist through the day, reducing visibility and worsening conditions for residents already grappling with the intense heat.

Delhi weather forecast

Temperatures in the national capital are expected to peak around 43 degrees Celsius, continuing the city’s streak of above-normal heat, after Sunday’s high of 42.1 degrees Celsius, according to a PTI news agency report.

The minimum temperature on Monday is likely to settle near 28 degrees Celsius, the IMD predicted.

The relative humidity was recorded at 31 per cent at 5.30 pm on Sunday. Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "moderate" category at 6 pm on Sunday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 198, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

May 2025 breaks 124-year record: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that May 2025 was the wettest since 1901, with the country receiving an average rainfall of 126.7 mm last month.

The early onset of the southwest monsoon brought continuous rainfall across southern and eastern India, contributing to this record.

In a social media post on X, the IMD wrote, "The average monthly rainfall for May 2025 over All-India (126.7 mm) and Central India (100.9 mm) was highest since 1901."

As per the Met Department, rainfall over the country in the month of May 2025 was 126.7 mm, which is 106 per cent more than its Long Period Average (LPA) of 61.4 mm.

An official press release from the IMD reads, "Rainfall over the country as a whole for May 2025 was 126.7 mm, which is 106% more than its Long Period Average (LPA) of 61.4 mm..."