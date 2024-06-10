IMD issues heavy rain alerts for multiple states on these dates

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said the Southwest Monsoon has progressed further into parts of the North Arabian Sea and Maharashtra. Conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance into more areas of the North Arabian Sea, South Gujarat, and additional parts of Maharashtra over the next two days. The IMD has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall to persist over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Coastal & North Interior Karnataka on June 10 and 11. Mumbai has experienced a significant shift in weather in the 24 hours ending on Monday morning with the onset of monsoon.(IMD)

Read: Brace for searing week as mercury on the rise again in Chandigarh

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

In the northeastern region, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim will experience fairly widespread to widespread rainfall. Heavy rainfall is expected from June 10 to 14 in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura will also see heavy rainfall on June 10, 13, and 14. Very heavy rainfall is likely over Assam & Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim from June 11 to 14, and Arunachal Pradesh on June 13 and 14.

Read: Mumbai hit by heavy rain and gusty winds, social media users post chilling visuals

In central and southern India, a shear zone along 18°N and cyclonic circulation over Marathwada are influencing weather patterns. These conditions will result in widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala & Mahe, and Lakshadweep for the next 4-5 days. Heavy rainfall is expected over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada on June 10 and 11, Kerala & Mahe from June 10 to 12, Telangana on June 10 and 11, Karnataka from June 10 to 13, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on June 13, and Rayalaseema on June 11. Very heavy rainfall is predicted for Konkan & Goa on June 10 and 11, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on June 10, Kerala & Mahe on June 11 and 12, Coastal Karnataka from June 10 to 12, and North Interior Karnataka on June 10 and 11.

Read: Monsoon arrives in Mumbai, IMD forecasts moderate to heavy rains

In northern India, a Western Disturbance, along with cyclonic circulation over north West Uttar Pradesh, is expected to cause isolated light rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning over Uttarakhand and Rajasthan on June 10. Strong surface winds with speeds reaching 25-35 kmph are likely over Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and south Haryana from June 11 to 14.