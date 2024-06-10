Brace for searing week as mercury on the rise again in Chandigarh

Heatwave conditions that made for an uncomfortable end to May are likely to make a comeback again this week, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). After a brief respite from rainy and cloudy weather over the past week, the maximum temperature has started to rise again, going up from 39.8°C on Saturday to 42.1°C in Chandigarh on Sunday, 3.3 degrees above normal. (HT Photo)

After a brief respite from rainy and cloudy weather over the past week, the maximum temperature has started to rise again, going up from 39.8°C on Saturday to 42.1°C on Sunday, 3.3 degrees above normal. By the next weekend, the day temperature can climb as high as 46°C, as per IMD officials.

At the Chandigarh airport weather station, the maximum temperature went up to 43.3°C on Sunday, 4.5°C above normal, leading to heatwave conditions in its vicinity.

Heatwave is declared in this region when the maximum temperature goes past 40°C and goes over 4.5 degrees above normal.

Heatwave conditions had previously prevailed in the city towards the end of May. In fact, the maximum temperature had shot up to an all-time high of 46.7°C twice on May 29 and May 31 at the airport observatory.

As of June, the highest day temperature, at 45.6°C, was recorded on June 8, 1995, and June 1, 2012.

With the temperature expected to rise now, IMD has issued a yellow warning for heatwave in the city from June 13, when the maximum temperature can go as high as 46°C.

As per IMD officials, the warning can be revised depending on how the weather conditions develop.

According to IMD Chandigarh director AK Singh, amid clear skies and dry weather, the temperature is likely to continue to soar until a rain spell.

Western Disturbances are unlikely in the region in the coming days, while the monsoon system is expected to arrive only by the end of the month.

The normal date for the onset of monsoon in Chandigarh, taking the average of the past 30 years, is June 26.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature dipped slightly from 27.3°C on Saturday to 26.1°C on Sunday, 0.3 degree below normal. This fall was expected due to clear weather. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will rise to anywhere between 43°C and 45°C, while the minimum temperature will increase to 28°C-29°C.