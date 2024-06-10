Mumbai hit by heavy rain and gusty winds, social media users post chilling visuals

When strong rain and thunder poured down in parts of Mumbai, the city witnessed waterlogging and traffic congestion. With gusty winds between 62 and 87 kmph over the remote areas of the city, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted further strong showers in the city. Massive dust storm along with rains at Vashi area in Navi Mumbai on Monday. (HT Photo)

The IMD said in a post on X, "Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and heavy spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 62-87 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Raigad during next 3-4 hours." (Also Read: Pune traffic heroes rescue woman from flood-like situation amid heavy downpour. Watch)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Soon after the rain lashed out, numerous individuals took to X to share pictures and videos from the city. Many people highlighted how the city is facing severe water logging.

Here's what people shared on social media:

On Sunday, between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m., the city received between 55 and 77 millimeters of rain, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). In the same amount of time, the western suburbs saw 48–77 millimetres of fresh rainfall, while the eastern suburbs saw 28–40 millimetres of rain.

The fishermen have been advised not to venture along and off North and South Maharashtra from June 9 to June 13.

"Squally weather with wind speed 45 kmph to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely to prevail along and off North Maharashtra coast on 9th to 13th June. Fishermen are advised not to venture along and off the North Maharashtra coast during the above-mentioned period," the IMD said.

The southwest monsoon has moved two days ahead of its typical arrival date of June 11 due to favourable conditions along the Maharashtra coast, according to the forecasting agency. On Sunday, it continued to spread, reaching portions of Pune and Mumbai in Maharashtra, as well as the remaining portions of the central and north Arabian Seas.