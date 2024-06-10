Pune traffic heroes rescue woman from flood-like situation amid heavy downpour. Watch

Pune on Saturday saw heavy rainfall with some areas receiving more than 65 mm of rainfall in just two hours. Due to the same, a few areas also had a flood like situation. Amid that, a woman who was travelling in the city in her car, found herself trapped between water, with no way out. Pune woman stuck between water due to heavy rains in the city.

A video of the stranded woman was shared on X by Punekar News. In the caption of the post, they informed, "A woman driver found herself in a difficult situation as she struggled to get out of her car In Viman Nagar. Quick response from @PuneCityTraffic personnel, she was promptly rescued."

The video opens to show heavy rains lashing the city, causing water to clog in an area and reach knee-high levels. In the flood-like situation, a woman got stuck in her car and can be seen looking around for help. A sense of relief washes over her as two people from Pune City Traffic come to her aid. (Also Read: Heavy rain delays flights, gives pax hard time travelling to Pune Airport)

Watch the video here:

This video was shared on June 9. Since being posted, it has gained more than 46,000 views. The post also has close to 300 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received numerous comments.

Here's how people reacted to the video:

An individual wrote, "Thanks to the helpful Officials in Uniform we Salute you all."

A second added, "Why was the helpless, poor woman driver driving there in so much deep water? What was she thinking or trying to do there?"

"All this after paying crores of rupees in property, income, road taxes & GST," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "Come on, Pune is a world-class city, and it becomes Venice in the rainy season. Citizens need to carry inflating boats."