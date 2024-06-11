 IMD issues ‘heavy rainfall’ warning for Maharashtra, Karnataka, other states today | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
IMD issues ‘heavy rainfall’ warning for Maharashtra, Karnataka, other states today

ByHT News Desk
Jun 11, 2024 01:36 PM IST

India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘very heavy rainfall’ warning in several parts of the country on Tuesday.

As the Southwest monsoon is advancing, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘very heavy rainfall’ warning in several parts of the country on Tuesday.

According to the weather department, ‘very heavy’ rainfall is likely to continue over parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka for the next 24 hours - following which there will be a gradual reduction.

“Associated with this monsoon onset in advance, we are seeing heavy to very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, mainly over Maharashtra and parts of coastal Karnataka during the last 2-3 days. We are expecting very heavy rainfall likely to continue over this region, that is, south and Central Maharashtra, Marathwada, South Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, as well as Coastal Karnataka,” senior IMD scientist Dr Soma Sen Roy was quoted by ANI as saying.

Roy further added that parts of north interior Karnataka are also likely to witness very heavy rainfall.

Earlier on Monday evening, Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall. However, there were no reports of major water-logging in the city. According to weather officials, the city saw 50 millimetres of rain in a 24-hour period that ended on Tuesday morning, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, the IMD in its bulletin said that “fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall” accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim during the next seven days.

“Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh during June 10 to 14; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on June 10, 13 and 14…Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Assam, Meghalaya, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim from June 11 to 14, and Arunachal Pradesh on June 13 and 14,” the weather department said.

It added that isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is very likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha from July 12 to 14, while in Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh during the next five days.

Meanwhile, isolated hailstorms and squally winds are very likely over south Madhya Pradesh on June 11, the IMD said.

News / India News / IMD issues 'heavy rainfall' warning for Maharashtra, Karnataka, other states today
