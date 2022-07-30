IMD issues orange alert in Uttarakhand; part of Badrinath NH-7 washed away

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange’ alert for several districts in Uttarakhand predicting heavy rainfall. The districts under the orange alert are Dehradun, Nainital, Tehri, Pauri, Champawat, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, and Bageshwar.

Amid the heavy rainfall, a part of the Badrinath NH-7 washed away due to the rising water in the Khachda drain located at Lambagad. Pilgrims were stranded on both sides of the highway on Friday, reported ANI citing Chamoli district administration.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: A part of the Badrinath NH-7 washed away due to the rising water in the Khachda drain located at Lambagad. Pilgrims were stranded on both sides of the highway: District Administration Chamoli (29.07) pic.twitter.com/PgRk8Axo4J — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 30, 2022

The weather department on Friday predicted that widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorms or lightning is very likely over Uttarakhand from Friday to August 2. Along with this, isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over the state till Sunday.

It further noted that scattered to widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely to continue over Central, West, East, and South India during the next 4-5 days.

Earlier this month, the Char Dham Yatra was affected due to overnight rains and debris accumulation on the Badrinath Kedarnath Highway forcing the district administration to divert the route for pilgrims. The Badrinath National Highway was blocked at a disaster-prone stretch of road on NH 58 at Sirobgarh due to debris falling continuously for two to three days while the road was also closed for traffic at Nail on Kedarnath Highway.

Last week, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed all district magistrates to be on alert and ensure to avert any disaster-like situation in view of IMD's alert for heavy rain in the state.