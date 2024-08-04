IMD issues red alert for Rajasthan, MP, Gujarat, Goa, Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued a ‘red’ alert for East Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Konkan, Goa and Central Maharashtra regions, predicting heavy rains in these regions. IMD in its latest press bulletin predicted fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm over Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan over the next seven days (HT file photo)

"Monsoon is in its active phase. There is a deep depression in North East MP. There is low pressure in Southwest Rajasthan. We expect extremely heavy rainfall in western Madhya Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan, Gujarat, Konkan region, Goa and Central Maharashtra for which we have also issued a red alert. There will be no rain in Delhi-NCR in the next two days,"IMD scientist, Dr Naresh Kumar told news agency ANI.

IMD in its latest press bulletin predicted fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms over Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan over the next seven days.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall can be expected over Uttar Pradesh and isolated to scattered rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during the week.

Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is very likely over East and Northeast India during the week, predicted IMD.

On August 4, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Konkan and the ghat area of Madhya Maharashtra, predicted IMD.

During the week, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Konkan, Goa and Gujarat regions and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is predicted over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Saurashtra and Kutch.

In the South peninsular region, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall over Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep and Coastal Karnataka was predicted during the next 5 days by the IMD. Isolated to scattered rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, interior Karnataka and Rayalaseema regions during the same period.

As per IMD, the monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Bikaner, Jaipur, Satna, the Centre of Depression over north Jharkhand and the neighbourhood, Bankura, Canning, then southeastwards to the northeast Bay of Bengal, reported ANI.

