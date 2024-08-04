Pune rains: Army deployed in Ekta Nagar, 125 people shifted to safe location

Pune's district collector Suhas Diwase on Sunday said the district administration has shifted 125 people due to the increase in water levels in Sinhgad road, Ekta Nagar, following the release of 36,000 cusecs of water from the Khadakwasla dam. Army personnel have also been deployed. More ten thousand million cubic feet of water has been released from the Khadakwasla, Panshet and Warasgaon dams (HT PHOTO)

Collector Suhas Diwase said, "From Khadakwasla, 36,000 cusec water is being released and because of which water is increasing in Sinhgad road, Ekta Nagar. We have shifted 125 people...red alert is issued in the catchment area. Team of Municipal Corporation and Army personnel are deployed. 8 boats have also been arranged here..."

Water has been discharged from three dams in the district namely Khadakwasla, Panshet and Warasgaon dams amidst heavy rainfall over the past two weeks. Ten thousand million cubic feet of water has been released from the dams, reported HT.

In Pune, from July 15 onwards dam catchment areas have been receiving moderate to heavy and occasionally intense rainfall and in the last two days, the ghat section as well as the dam catchment areas are receiving heavy rainfall.

The water release from the dam resulted in accumulation at the Dwarka Society located on Sinhgad Road in the Ekta Nagar area, forcing the hand of authorities to call in the Army to aid with relief operations. Efforts from the army personnel and the fire brigade took necessary actions for the safety of the residents, reported TOI.

Meanwhile, a red alert has been issued by the Indian Meteorological Department for Madhya Maharashtra sub-division, which includes Pune district, for Sunday.

Currently, a red alert has been issued by the IMD for Nashik, Pune, Raigad, Satara and Palghar on Sunday and an orange alert has been issued for Thane and Ratnagiri.

On Monday, an orange alert has been issued by the IMD in Pune and Satara districts predicting heavy rain.

With inputs from PTI, ANI