‘Water fountain’ on middle of Mumbai road, netizens joke ‘abhi Hrithik Roshan niklega

Social media users are having a field day as a video showing water gushing out purportedly from Chandivali farm road in central Mumbai's Powai went viral sparking hilarious reactions. Several users described it as a fountain in the middle of a crucial road in India's financial city. Chandivali farm road, Powai, Mumbai.(@Jakejoss (X))

Reacting to the viral video, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a clarification explaining that flushing was underway to clean the main water pipeline.

Users react

However, the BMC's clarification didn't stop social media users from making hilarious observations.

A user wrote, “Abhi Hrithik Roshan niklega paani se rollers skates wale joote pehenke (Hrithik Roshan will emerge from the fountain with his roller skates shoes),” referring to a scene from Dhoom 2 movie.

Another user said he used to live closer to the area seen in the viral video and he is not surprised at the condition of his town. He also compared the state of affairs to any Indian city in general.

“I'm sure none of those people who crossed it picked up their phone and registered a complaint,” another user said.

IMD on rains in Mumbai

Western Maharashtra region has been experiencing heavy rains for the past several weeks. Flooding and waterlogging had thrown life out of gear in many places including Thane, Pune and Mumbai.

The Indian Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for Mumbai city on August 4. The city has been experiencing heavy rains and strong winds already. Heavy rains has been forecast for Mumbai and its suburban regions at isolated places.

Mumbai Rains on X asked Mumbaikars to avoid unnecessary travel in the afternoon and evening as the rains are likely to worsen and lead to more waterlogging.

The handle also warned that several rivers are seen swelling in Pune amid heavy rains. “Flood Alert for Pune! Rivers in Pune are swelling due to increased water release from dams! More heavy rains ahead for the day amidst non-stop heavy rain since morning. IMD has issued a Red Alert for Pune. Please stay safe, Punekars," Mumbai Rains wrote on X.